An early start for UW campuses this fall? System leader asks state for calendar flexibility

University of Wisconsin System President Ray Cross asked state leaders Wednesday to call a special session and consider temporary changes for UW campuses in response to COVID-19, including potentially starting the fall semester early.
Many other colleges across the country have announced plans to begin the fall semester a few weeks early and end in-person instruction by Thanksgiving. The rationale for this approach: eliminating students traveling in late fall, a time some public health experts say could coincide with a second "wave" of infections, could limit the spread of the virus.
But under state law, UW campuses cannot begin classes until after Sept. 1, with the exception of medical school students and some studying at UW-Madison's School of Veterinary Medicine.
The decision to change the academic calendar would affect some campus operations, such as faculty and freshman orientations, as well as aspects of life beyond academia. For example, the Sept. 1 start date applies to K-12 schools, too. If UW campuses start earlier, it could create child care problems for faculty and staff members who have children.
Cross asked Democratic Gov. Ton Evers, Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, and Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald, R-Juneau, for a one-time exemption to this law.
He also asked for the ability to borrow money, which currently the System does not have bonding authority to do on its own. Several peer institutions have recently borrowed to address cash flow problems. Debt would be held by the System, not the state.
"We face significant financial and operational challenges that are made much worse by the ever-changing nature of the pandemic," Cross wrote in the letter. "As seen throughout higher education, our costs are increasing, and revenues are decreasing dramatically."
System officials estimate a coronavirus-caused budget hole of about $100 million through the end of the summer. The figure factors in federal relief money campuses received, a roughly $40 million spending lapse for this fiscal year and savings System captured through furloughs, travel cancellations and layoffs.
Cross' third request is for a reduction in the number of reports System is required to complete and send to the Legislature for oversight. He said the System is "one of the most regulated" public university systems in the country. Reducing reporting requirements would save some costs and also free up staff resources at a time when campuses need the most help.
Vos spokeswoman Kit Beyer said he plans to discuss Cross' request with the Assembly Republican caucus. Spokespeople for Evers and Fitzgerald did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
This story will be updated.
