An early start for UW campuses this fall? System leader asks state for calendar flexibility

He also asked for the ability to borrow money, which currently the System does not have bonding authority to do on its own. Several peer institutions have recently borrowed to address cash flow problems. Debt would be held by the System, not the state.

"We face significant financial and operational challenges that are made much worse by the ever-changing nature of the pandemic," Cross wrote in the letter. "As seen throughout higher education, our costs are increasing, and revenues are decreasing dramatically."

System officials estimate a coronavirus-caused budget hole of about $100 million through the end of the summer. The figure factors in federal relief money campuses received, a roughly $40 million spending lapse for this fiscal year and savings System captured through furloughs, travel cancellations and layoffs.

Cross' third request is for a reduction in the number of reports System is required to complete and send to the Legislature for oversight. He said the System is "one of the most regulated" public university systems in the country. Reducing reporting requirements would save some costs and also free up staff resources at a time when campuses need the most help.