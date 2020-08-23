An almost eyewitness: UW-Madison student left Sterling Hall just hours before the blast

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Michael Molnar credits a faulty vending machine for saving his life.

The graduate student was a night owl, preferring to head to his Sterling Hall office in the late afternoons and working into the early mornings, sometimes as late as 5 a.m. About to enter the fourth year of his astronomy studies, Molnar was nearing completion of his dissertation in the summer of 1970, which he expected to finish in October.

Around midnight on Aug. 24, Molnar’s stomach grumbled so he ventured to a student lounge and stuck some coins in the vending machine slot. The machine jammed.

Molnar debated whether to work through the hunger or head back to the Gilman Street home he shared with other grad students.

His appetite won out.

The 24-year-old ate a sandwich at home and went to bed early, briefly waking to what he thought was a thunderstorm and falling back to sleep.

A roommate burst into Molnar’s bedroom around 7 a.m. and heaved a sigh of relief at the sight of him.

“Thank God you’re here because they just blew up your building,” the roommate cried.