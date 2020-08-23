An almost eyewitness: UW-Madison student left Sterling Hall just hours before the blast

Michael Molnar credits a faulty vending machine for saving his life.
The graduate student was a night owl, preferring to head to his Sterling Hall office in the late afternoons and working into the early mornings, sometimes as late as 5 a.m. About to enter the fourth year of his astronomy studies, Molnar was nearing completion of his dissertation in the summer of 1970, which he expected to finish in October.
Around midnight on Aug. 24, Molnar’s stomach grumbled so he ventured to a student lounge and stuck some coins in the vending machine slot. The machine jammed.
Molnar debated whether to work through the hunger or head back to the Gilman Street home he shared with other grad students.
His appetite won out.
The 24-year-old ate a sandwich at home and went to bed early, briefly waking to what he thought was a thunderstorm and falling back to sleep.
A roommate burst into Molnar’s bedroom around 7 a.m. and heaved a sigh of relief at the sight of him.
“Thank God you’re here because they just blew up your building,” the roommate cried.
Molnar ran back to campus and saw the charred markings and smoke stains around his office window. A nearby faculty member handed him the remains of his dissertation, which had apparently caught fire and flown out of the building during the blast.
Almost all of Molnar’s research was destroyed. He worked around-the-clock for the next several months to redo the work and eventually graduated a little later than planned. Some other researchers also lost their data and documents during the blast. A physics professor lost his life’s work and became despondent, Molnar said.
“So many careers were impacted if not destroyed by this bombing,” he said.
Molnar went on to become an astronomy professor, but the experience instilled in him a sense of caution and gratitude.
“I felt it could have been me,” he said. “That’s something that’s always with me. I was lucky. I lost so much — my books and notes from courses — and it was a major setback for me. But I feel very, very fortunate for having escaped that.”
Molnar was let back into Sterling Hall in the fall of 1970 to retrieve his belongings. It was an eerie experience, but something small on his trip stuck out to him.
There stood the vending machine, still jammed.
