Amidst dairy crisis, call for more UW Extension agricultural agents sees some early support

Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald, R-Juneau, told reporters after Evers' State of the State speech in late January that the Legislature is "all ears" on the governor's series of agriculture bills.

"The governor is right; we're losing two dairy farms a day," he said.

But others Republicans are signaling concern about the bills.

"Farmers are already telling us the governor’s package does more to grow the size of government than actually help our rural areas," Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, said in a statement last week. His spokeswoman did not respond to a request for comment last week on the Extension bill specifically.

Sen. Howard Marklein, R-Spring Green, chairman of the Senate Committee on Agriculture, Revenue and Financial Institutions, said he is willing to look at all of Evers' agriculture proposals, but that farmers' support for ag agents varies. Some are well-respected, but Marklein said he didn't know if that was true across the board.

"I want to deliver what farmers want, not what somebody in Madison thinks they need," he said.