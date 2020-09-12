Amid UW System cuts, ex-president Ray Cross getting paid full salary to aid leadership search process

Asked what aspects of the search process Petersen sees needing revision, Pitsch said Petersen is seeking Cross' advice on this topic in general.

Cross' contract also requires him to work with Wisconsin’s higher education community to create pathways for people to earn college degrees and develop a plan to increase diversity of students and employees of color.

Though not outlined in the contract, Cross has focused his time on researching and developing COVID-19 testing proposals, Pitsch said. He has also provided general guidance on "numerous" topics and been "consistently present" in leadership meetings related to COVID-19 planning.

"It was truly extraordinary by all accounts of those who worked with him daily in the Operation Center at Van Hise Hall," Pitsch said.

Exit packages

Payouts to departing university leaders have long attracted scrutiny.