Amid COVID-19 pandemic, food pantry usage among UW-Madison, MATC students continues to grow

“There was definitely a need,” Gutman said of their informal queries.

In another new UW-Madison initiative, the Wisconsin Union teamed up with the Dean of Students Office to provide individual-size Thanksgiving meals for any student in need. The idea came from staff who wanted to show their support for students during this challenging year. Thirty-eight students requested meals, university spokesperson Darcy Wittberger said.

MATC demand

Madison College student health educator Denise Holin recorded more than 300 visits to the food pantry this fall — up from about 250 at this point last school year and during a semester when far fewer students are on campus because 70% of classes are fully online.

“I would say the need for the food pantries has definitely increased,” Holin said. “Even as the college prepares for a shutdown with limited access after Thanksgiving, the need remains to help students fight food insecurity.”

Though nearly all classes will move online after the Thanksgiving break, the food pantry will remain open until Dec. 17 and reopen in January when the spring semester begins, she said.