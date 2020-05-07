Amid calls for transparency, UW Regents to discuss pandemic problems privately

"If they’re going into closed session because it’s easier to have a difficult discussion privately, that’s not a sufficient reason to have a closed session," she said.

It's unclear what competition the board faces, Westerberg said, and the law is clear that it can only go into closed session when it’s absolutely required.

A System spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment Thursday morning.

The discussion on navigating through the pandemic has wide-reaching implications that could affect many of the System's more than 40,000 workers and roughly 167,000 students.

Hundred if not thousands of employees have been or will be furloughed in the coming months to address a roughly $170 million deficit officials say will likely increase. Layoffs will be "inevitable" in the coming years, System president Ray Cross warned Wednesday. Academic programs at smaller campuses will be reviewed by January and possibly axed by System leaders.

Faculty representatives pressed leaders Thursday to make all closed-door discussion on program cuts public, UW-Whitewater Faculty Senate chairman David Simmons said.