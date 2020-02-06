Alumni announce up to $70 million matching gift for UW-Madison faculty support

Billionaire Badgers John and Tashia Morgridge announced another gift to their alma mater Thursday that will support up to $70 million in matching donations for faculty recruitment and retention.

The money raised will establish or add to endowed professorships or chairs, creating a predictable and sustainable revenue source to attract researchers to and keep top talent at the university.

"Those faculty positions are one of our best tools in making sure we maintain the quality of faculty we want," UW-Madison Chancellor Rebecca Blank said at Thursday's UW Board of Regents meeting.

Faculty recruitment and retention has been somewhat of a sore spot for UW-Madison, which has weathered budget cuts and controversial changes to tenure policies a few years ago that university officials attributed to a decline in the number of new faculty hires and a spike in other institutions poaching UW-Madison professors.

The latest data indicates recruitment and retention of professors has somewhat rebounded, though UW-Madison faculty compensation still lags behind most of its peer institutions.

