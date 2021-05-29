‘All eyes are on us:’ UW Regents to vote for their next leader in contested election

Manydeeds works at an Eau Claire firm and has the most experience of any current board member. Former Democratic Gov. Jim Doyle appointed him to a seven-year term, and Evers reappointed him in 2019.

If elected, Manydeeds, a member of the Standing Rock Sioux tribe, would likely be one of the first people of color to hold the position in quite some time.

The 1977 regent president was African American, but System records on ethnicity are incomplete, spokesperson Mark Pitsch said.

Among Manydeeds’ priorities, he said, are addressing issues of diversity, equity and inclusion, as well as strengthening shared governance, especially for high-profile assignments such as president and chancellor searches.

He said in an interview that he didn’t know if he had the votes to become president — “I’m not calling and campaigning; that’s not really my style” — and that he would support Grebe and his agenda if he lost.

Grebe, the chief legal counsel for Aurora Health Care, comes from a Republican family. His father, Michael W. Grebe, previously served as regent president in the mid-1990s, as campaign chairman for Walker and as president of the Bradley Foundation, one of the state’s leading conservative foundations.