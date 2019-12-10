Age discrimination lawsuit against UW System moves forward

One job candidate was 53 with nearly three decades of marketing and communications experience with the University of Wisconsin System. Another was a 23-year-old college student with less than a year of experience and weeks to go before earning her degree.

Both sought an entry-level position as a UW Colleges communications specialist. A hiring committee in 2016 went with the younger candidate.

Last month a federal court judge denied the System’s motion to dismiss a lawsuit, which was filed by the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission in August 2018 on behalf of the more experienced candidate who was passed over, longtime former System employee Bambi Butzlaff Voss.

The judge's opinion noted the EEOC's evidence of age discrimination was "not overwhelming," but could be enough to persuade a jury.

The federal agency that oversees workforce discrimination complaints is asking the court to order the System to hire Butzlaff Voss and provide back pay. Julianne Bowman, director of the EEOC district that includes Wisconsin, said in a statement at the time the suit was filed that workers over the age of 40 should have the same opportunities as those less than half their age.