University of Wisconsin System President Ray Cross announced Friday his intention to retire from his position overseeing the state's public universities and colleges.
Cross, 71, will continue as president until the UW System Board of Regents identifies his successor, according to a System announcement.
Named president in 2014, he said the job was "the most rewarding work" in his life, which includes chapters as a Michigan farm boy, Vietnam veteran, small-business owner and engineer. Altogether, he spent more than four decades in higher education, an industry that has seen declining public support, particularly among conservatives.
System spokesman Mark Pitsch said Cross was not available for an interview Friday.
No shortage of political battles
Cross' tenure came during a time of tumult for the state's public universities.
He arrived in the wake of accusations from Republican state legislators that campuses quietly amassed millions in reserve funds while raising tuition on students. The Legislature then imposed a resident undergraduate tuition freeze that is in its 7th year.
Vowing to mend relations at the Capitol, Cross spent his first hour on the job as the System's seventh president calling 30 lawmakers.
He asked in his first budget for $95 million. He received a $250 million cut.
Legislators also stripped tenure protections from state law, prompting institutions across the country to poach some faculty members away from Wisconsin.
As the face of all 26 UW campuses, Cross weathered criticism from faculty in all corners of the state who say he failed to push back against politicians and explain how devastating the GOP's changes would be to campuses. They saw his actions as selling out to the Republican-controlled state government, which has been in command for his entire tenure save for the last 10 months.
Several campuses declared they had "no confidence" in him and the UW System Board of Regents in 2016, almost all of whom were appointees of then-Republican Gov. Scott Walker.
"I will give credit where credit's due: I think Cross has done a better job of advocating for funding since the no-confidence votes," said UW-Green Bay professor Jon Shelton, who serves as vice president of higher education for AFT-Wisconsin, which represents unionized faculty and staff at UW campuses and organized the series of no-confidence votes.
In the most recent budget biennium, the System received what amounted to less than an inflationary increase for its operating budget. Cross said at the time he felt he had been "kicked in the shins." But he also successfully pushed for nearly $1 billion in upgrades and renovations at campus buildings, many of which have gone without repairs for years.
Several Republican lawmakers on Friday issued statements of support for Cross. Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, called his leadership "outstanding."
Merger, enrollment challenges
Cross' biggest legacy, Shelton said, will be the merging of the System's 13 two-year campuses with some of its four-year institutions. The plan unfolded quickly with little involvement or feedback solicited from the campuses, which has led to challenges that he said faculty and staff could have helped the System work through better.
Cross, who previously served as chancellor of the UW Colleges, has a different perspective on the restructuring, the biggest shift since the System's inception by the Legislature in 1971.
He saw the merger as a proactive response to the state's demographic challenges and points to how quickly the System secured accreditation of the changes. Higher education leaders across the country call to ask him how it was done, he has said on multiple occasions.
With fewer in-state high school students for institutions to recruit, the System's most recent enrollment figures show the two-year campuses collectively had a quarter fewer students this year compared to last.
One highlight of Cross' career: The System saw a record number of graduates in the 2017-18 school year, including a record number of students of color.
He also oversaw the passing of a policy requiring campuses to document sexual harassment allegations and investigations in personnel files and share the information with System institutions and Wisconsin state agencies during the hiring process.
UW-Madison Chancellor Rebecca Blank said in a statement that she will miss Cross's wisdom, humor and dedication.
“Ray stabilized the UW System at a time of legislative skepticism and financial challenges, and he restored transparency and credibility at the Capitol and among the public," Regent President Drew Petersen said in an announcement.