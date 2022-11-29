After years of upheaval, UW-Whitewater announces 5 chancellor finalists

Five finalists have been named for UW-Whitewater's next chancellor, nearly a year and a half after its previous chancellor resigned.
Whomever is selected will be UW-Whitewater's third permanent chancellor in four years.
Former Chancellor Beverly Kopper resigned in December 2018 following allegations her husband Alan "Pete" Hill sexually harassed female students and employees at the chancellor's home, which a System investigation later found to be true.
At the time of his departure, Henderson said he "felt like (he) could not encourage candidates to apply for the chancellor job" after the way System leadership handled the free speech survey.
The University of Wisconsin System announced its finalists Tuesday, after narrowing down its candidate pool during a meeting last week.
The finalists are Chenoweth; UW-Green Bay Vice Chancellor for University Inclusivity and Student Affairs Corey A. King; Minnesota State University-Mankato Vice President for Student Success, Analytics and Integrated Planning Lynn D. Akey; Grand Valley State University Dean Paul Plotkowski; and Auburn University at Montgomery Provost Mrinal Mugdh Varma.
UW-Whitewater plans to host candidate forums in December before the UW Board of Regents select a candidate in January.
The System is also searching for a chancellor for UW-Platteville, after former Chancellor Dennis Shields left to become the president of the Southern University System in Louisiana earlier this year. The two chancellor searches are the System's sixth and seventh since 2018.
UW-Platteville's search could be impacted by last week's order from System President Jay Rothman to cease instructional programs at Richland Center, one of its branch campuses, after years of declining enrollment that left just 60 students enrolled this fall.
1 of 8
Alex Merg, Alex LeGault, Dylan Graf
Wisconsin-Whitewater player Alex Merg holds up the championship trophy and celebrates with teammates, Dylan Graf, left, and Alex LeGault, right, after winning an NCAA Division III college basketball championship game at the Salem Civic Center, Saturday, March 22, 2014, in Salem, Va. Wisconsin-Whitewater defeated Williams 75-73. (AP Photo/Don Petersen)
Wisconsin-Whitewater player Clay Stephens, center, celebrates with teammates Steven Egan, right, and Sean Klemp after winning an NCAA Division III college basketball championship game at the Salem Civic Center, Saturday, March 22, 2014, in Salem, Va. Wisconsin-Whitewater defeated Williams 75-73.(AP Photo/Don Petersen)
Wisconsin-Whitewater Cole Van Schyndel, center, celebrates with teammates, after winning an NCAA Division III college basketball championship game at the Salem Civic Center, Saturday, March 22, 2014, in Salem, Va. Wisconsin-Whitewater defeated Williams 75-73.(AP Photo/Don Petersen)
Wisconsin-Whitewater players holds up the championship trophy and celebrate with teammates, after winning the NCAA Division III college basketball championship game against Williams at the Salem Civic Center, Saturday, March 22, 2014, in Salem, Va. Wisconsin-Whitewater won 75-73. (AP Photo/Don Petersen)
Wisconsin-Whitewater Reggie Hearn (15) overcome with emotion with teammate Alex Merg, right, after winning an NCAA Division III college basketball championship game against Williams at the Salem Civic Center, Saturday, March 22, 2014, in Salem, Va. Wisconsin-Whitewater won 75-73. (AP Photo/Don Petersen)
Wisconsin-Whitewater head coach Pat Miller talks to a referee during the second half of an NCAA Division III college basketball championship game at the Salem Civic Center, Saturday, March 22, 2014, in Salem, Va. Wisconsin-Whitewater defeated Williams 75-73.(AP Photo/Don Petersen)
Williams College head coach Mike Maker, foreground, talks his players against Wisconsin-Whitewater, during the second half of an NCAA Division III college basketball championship game at the Salem Civic Center, Saturday, March 22, 2014, in Salem, Va. Wisconsin defeated Williams 75-73. (AP Photo/Don Petersen)
Wisconsin-Whitewater player K.J. Evans, left, and Williams player Michael Mayer (44) battle for a rebound in the second half of an NCAA Division III college basketball championship game at the Salem Civic Center, Saturday, March 22, 2014, in Salem, Va. Wisconsin-Whitewater defeated Williams 75-73.(AP Photo/Don Petersen)
Photos: UW-Whitewater returns to top of NCAA Div. III heap
Images from UW-Whitewater's win over Williams College to earn the NCAA Division III national men's basketball title for 2014.
1 of 8
Alex Merg, Alex LeGault, Dylan Graf
Wisconsin-Whitewater player Alex Merg holds up the championship trophy and celebrates with teammates, Dylan Graf, left, and Alex LeGault, right, after winning an NCAA Division III college basketball championship game at the Salem Civic Center, Saturday, March 22, 2014, in Salem, Va. Wisconsin-Whitewater defeated Williams 75-73. (AP Photo/Don Petersen)
Don Petersen
Clay Stephens, Steven Egan, Sean Klemp
Wisconsin-Whitewater player Clay Stephens, center, celebrates with teammates Steven Egan, right, and Sean Klemp after winning an NCAA Division III college basketball championship game at the Salem Civic Center, Saturday, March 22, 2014, in Salem, Va. Wisconsin-Whitewater defeated Williams 75-73.(AP Photo/Don Petersen)
Don Petersen
Cole Van Schyndel
Wisconsin-Whitewater Cole Van Schyndel, center, celebrates with teammates, after winning an NCAA Division III college basketball championship game at the Salem Civic Center, Saturday, March 22, 2014, in Salem, Va. Wisconsin-Whitewater defeated Williams 75-73.(AP Photo/Don Petersen)
Don Petersen
NCAA DIV III Championship Basketball
Wisconsin-Whitewater players holds up the championship trophy and celebrate with teammates, after winning the NCAA Division III college basketball championship game against Williams at the Salem Civic Center, Saturday, March 22, 2014, in Salem, Va. Wisconsin-Whitewater won 75-73. (AP Photo/Don Petersen)
Don Petersen
Alex Merg, Reggie Hearn
Wisconsin-Whitewater Reggie Hearn (15) overcome with emotion with teammate Alex Merg, right, after winning an NCAA Division III college basketball championship game against Williams at the Salem Civic Center, Saturday, March 22, 2014, in Salem, Va. Wisconsin-Whitewater won 75-73. (AP Photo/Don Petersen)
Don Petersen
Pat Miller
Wisconsin-Whitewater head coach Pat Miller talks to a referee during the second half of an NCAA Division III college basketball championship game at the Salem Civic Center, Saturday, March 22, 2014, in Salem, Va. Wisconsin-Whitewater defeated Williams 75-73.(AP Photo/Don Petersen)
Don Petersen
Mike Maker
Williams College head coach Mike Maker, foreground, talks his players against Wisconsin-Whitewater, during the second half of an NCAA Division III college basketball championship game at the Salem Civic Center, Saturday, March 22, 2014, in Salem, Va. Wisconsin defeated Williams 75-73. (AP Photo/Don Petersen)
Don Petersen
K.J. Evans, Michael Mayer
Wisconsin-Whitewater player K.J. Evans, left, and Williams player Michael Mayer (44) battle for a rebound in the second half of an NCAA Division III college basketball championship game at the Salem Civic Center, Saturday, March 22, 2014, in Salem, Va. Wisconsin-Whitewater defeated Williams 75-73.(AP Photo/Don Petersen)