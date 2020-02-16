After delay, UW officials hope to open 'Nick' recreation center by fall semester

University of Wisconsin-Madison are hopeful the long-awaited Nicholas Recreation Center will open by the beginning of fall semester, according to updates from state and university officials.
The facility a replacement for the Southeast Recreational Facility, was originally slated to open last month. The SERF closed in 2018, which means students have been without a modern fitness facility on campus for a year and a half. In October, the university announced a delay in opening the new facility until the latter half of 2020 due to “significant construction and weather challenges,” including flooding in summer 2018 and historically low temperatures in February 2019.
When issues with the pool tank affected the construction timeline, Torhorst said the university negotiated a new design and warranty and the contractor bore related costs. The total Nicholas project has come in far below initial estimates approved by the State Building Commission, “possibly returning millions of dollars back to the UW System,” she added.
The project’s general contractor plans to complete the building by the end of May and turn it over to the university, Wisconsin Department of Administration assistant deputy secretary Tia Torhorst said in an email to the Cap Times. The university may then open the facility at the beginning of the fall semester, “with the hope of maybe exceeding that,” said Jason King, senior associate athletic director for capital projects and operations.
Although participation in UW-Madison's Recreation & Wellness Services dropped by over 19% since the 2016-17 school year, the university aims to continue serving students’ needs with the Nick's opening delayed. RecWell has addressed space limitations at Ogg Hall Fitness Center, increased summer programming by almost 40% with the Wisconsin Union and added group fitness offerings that were planned to debut at the Nick this spring, said associate director of strategic engagement and wellbeing Alex Peirce in an email.
Peirce added that RecWell is also collaborating with University Health Services and University Housing to incorporate its well-being department, which formed in fall 2018, into new facilities. It hopes to include mental health consultation services, mindfulness activities and a teaching kitchen in the new Natatorium building, with some similar programs in the Nicholas Center.
Associated Students of Madison chair Laura Downer said in an email that the university has demonstrated “a real commitment” to seeking student input about integrating mental health services.
“Students have continually voiced our concerns about campus’s lack of support for mental health, so I am thrilled to see actual changes taking place,” Downer said. “Of course we’re frustrated about the delay in opening, but we understand that it is out of the control of anyone on campus.”
Ninety-nine percent of construction materials have been recycled or diverted from landfill from the old SERF building, Peirce said. The facility will house eight gymnasiums, more than 30,000 square feet designated for fitness activities and a 50-meter pool with a separate diving well.
Steven Elbow contributed reporting.