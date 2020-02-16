After delay, UW officials hope to open 'Nick' recreation center by fall semester

University of Wisconsin-Madison are hopeful the long-awaited Nicholas Recreation Center will open by the beginning of fall semester, according to updates from state and university officials.

The facility a replacement for the Southeast Recreational Facility, was originally slated to open last month. The SERF closed in 2018, which means students have been without a modern fitness facility on campus for a year and a half. In October, the university announced a delay in opening the new facility until the latter half of 2020 due to “significant construction and weather challenges,” including flooding in summer 2018 and historically low temperatures in February 2019.

When issues with the pool tank affected the construction timeline, Torhorst said the university negotiated a new design and warranty and the contractor bore related costs. The total Nicholas project has come in far below initial estimates approved by the State Building Commission, “possibly returning millions of dollars back to the UW System,” she added.