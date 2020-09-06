A week into UW-Madison classes, everyone has an opinion on how to proceed

Tuesday’s test run went fairly well, though Brighouse admitted the scene looked a bit odd. He interrupted a lively discussion on moral responsibility when soft-spoken students needed a reminder to speak up. Classmates pointed to their ears if they couldn’t hear the speaker.

But there were moments — like when someone’s comment prompted several raised hands — that Brighouse said felt remarkably normal and a far cry from what he was able to facilitate this spring.

Reluctance, worry

Not everyone was as eager to return to the lecture hall last week as Brighouse.

Instructors like German professor Hannah Eldridge say the benefits of teaching in person simply do not outweigh the public health risks. She said administrators’ time this summer working on reopening plans would have been better spent improving online classes.

“It’s quite difficult to plan for the semester because there are so many unknowns,” she said.

Eldridge volunteered to teach two classes partially in person, mostly to prevent others from feeling forced into it. But do not mistake this United Faculty and Academic Staff union member’s offer to teach face-to-face as an endorsement of UW-Madison’s decision to reopen.