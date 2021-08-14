A UW-Madison alum's name was removed from Union space. Some historians call it a mistake

Whitfield, who studies politics and culture of the 20th century, said UW undergraduates in the 1910s wouldn't have had a full understanding of the Klan and only later in the 1920s did the Klan emerge as sinister and dangerous.

March graduated from UW-Madison in 1920.

Film historian Patrick McGilligan, another expert quoted by Gonis, told the State Journal that evidence of March exhibiting any racist beliefs is "scant" and called the decision to remove March's name "questionable."

"I wonder about going back to punish someone who is dead for something he may or may not have done in his youth," he said, comparing it to individuals punished today for something they shared on social media years ago. "I'd treat this as a complicated story. The University of Wisconsin is treating it as a simple one."

University of Southern California professor Steven J. Ross, who was not contacted by Gonis but is familiar with March's career through his research on the history of Hollywood and the politics of actors, reviewed the case at the State Journal's request.