Rebecca Blank's influence can be seen in some unexpected places.

It's embedded in a nationwide breast cancer database that examined how long patients could delay surgical treatments at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. It's noticeable in research endeavors she helped make possible. It's found, subtly, in portraits hanging at the Madison Museum of Contemporary Art.

Blank, the former chancellor of UW-Madison who died Feb. 17 of cancer at age 67, was a "prolific" fundraiser for the university, bringing in billions in gifts and donations during her nine-year tenure. Her memorial service begins at 2 p.m. Saturday.

The Wisconsin Foundation and Alumni Association's "All Ways Forward" campaign aligned almost perfectly with Blank's tenure and raked in $4.3 billion alone in gifts and pledges that were then funneled into scholarships and endowed professorships; the Raimey-Noland campaign, which supports research on social and racial justice and increase the number of students and faculty of color, sits at $106 million.

"She was tireless, she would do whatever was necessary to help the All Ways Forward campaign over her tenure," Matt Maryl, Blank's former chief of staff, said. "They're going to continue to provide a competitive advantage for the university going forward, whether that's scholarships to help support students attend or faculty research funding to allow us to recruit great faculty members."

And then there are buildings made possible by large gifts that Blank had a hand in: Levy Hall, the new home for the College of Letters and Sciences, is partly funded by $20 million given by Marv and Jeff Levy in 2021 in honor of their parents Irving and Dorothy; and the new Computer, Data and Information Sciences building is largely financed by billionaire alumni John and Tashia Morgridge.

Those donations reshape UW-Madison at a time when it faced significant financial insecurity as state support stagnated or decreased. Through Blank's efforts, UW-Madison expanded its research enterprise, improved wages and research opportunities for faculty and found itself on sturdier financial footing.

'Smart, hardworking ... compelling'

Blank led the university from June 2013 through the spring of 2022. She left to become the first female president of Northwestern University, where she was previously a professor of labor economics. However, on the day she was set to start last July, she stepped down instead, after being diagnosed with an aggressive form of cancer. She opted to receive treatment at UW Health in Madison.

Blank had a way with donors. Alumni Association chair and donor Mike Shannon found Blank's Midwestern charm endearing, noting that she'd personally hand-write notes after meetings with potential donors and took the time to learn about them and their lives. That was her style, Shannon explained, as Blank didn't mince words but also put a positive spin on how to fix problems.

It was also her personal blend of frugality and work ethic that appealed to donors, Association President Mike Knetter said.

"When you see someone who's smart, hardworking, you know, when they bring ideas, they're pretty compelling," Knetter said. "The only highbrow tastes that she had were intellectual conversation."

Fostering research

When Blank joined UW-Madison, research spending was on the decline.

In 2010, federal dollars flowing into UW-Madison for research totaled $545 million; that funding continued to decline even after Blank joined to $533 million in 2015. Industry research, which largely includes funds brought in as part of a public-private research partnerships, was at less than $25 million in 2013.

It was a different picture in 2022 when Blank left: Federal research dollars had increased by nearly 30% to $742 million and industry dollars grew to $40 million.

New or enlarged endowments from the association's campaign and creating a cluster hiring program for research across departments contributed to that growth, Vice Chancellor for Research and Graduate Education Steve Ackerman said.

"She was a champion for research at UW Madison and also for the Wisconsin Idea," Ackerman said. "She was looking at funding and raising funds to support new and existing faculty positions and providing them with resources to help grow them."

Blank was instrumental in crafting an environment where research could thrive, Wisconsin Alumni Research Foundation (WARF) President Erik Iverson said. That included adapting to new models of federal funding that demanded better collaboration across disciplines.

"It required cross-campus multidisciplinary research, in conjunction with industry for impact on economies and workforce," Iverson said. "That largesse dynamic of activity, the campus is not accustomed to responding to, and Chancellor Blank began challenging the campus to think differently, how it approached and work with itself."

Some federal grants come with a contingency that a university must put up a percentage of matching funds. Those grants are more accessible if professors have the ability to save for them out of their endowment funds. Lee Wilke, the senior medical director at UW Carbone Cancer Center and the Hendricks Chair in Breast Cancer Surgery Research, is doing so for breast cancer research.

"They're very large, multi-million dollar federal funding, but they require matching funds from the institution," Wilke said. "That isn't going to come out of nowhere."

Going to the next level

UW-Madison's Center for Journalism Ethics predates Blank, started in 2008 with an initial $1 million donation from Jim Burgess, a 1958 UW-Madison graduate who went on to become publisher of the La Crosse Tribune and the Wisconsin State Journal. But Blank's straightforward approach compelled Burgess to donate again and to expand the center.

"When she was working on All Ways Forward and talking taking what we're doing to the next level, Jim was inspired by that," Culver said. "It's a very exciting time to have a campaign like that, make people think about what's next."

That inspiration helped establish 327 new endowed professorships and faculty support increased by $516.4 million. At least $100 million of that has come from the Morgridges alone.

Faisal Abdu'Allah's endowment, the Chazen Family Distinguished Chair in Art, allows him the time to get into the right mindset to create his art and gave him access to other UW-Madison departments to collaborate. One such collaboration is his "Hairtraits" collection, where he worked with the biology department to grind his own hair he'd been collecting into a powder with the help of liquid nitrogen and a mortar and pestle.

Blank realized that endowed professorships were a way to recognize faculty achievements, Abdu'Allah said.

"Having more endowed professors within the arts — within theatre and drama, dance, art — for, me it was a great acknowledgement which meant that we were actually on par with some of the other larger units on campus," he said.

Other research wouldn't have been possible without new endowments. In the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, Wilke pulled together data on breast cancer patients with her endowment funds. In a data set than spanned the country, she was able see what the impact of surgery delays would be and what non-surgical therapies would help.

"I certainly would have never been able to do that COVID-19 study because we would have been a year in before any grants would have been (available)," she said. "Being able to do it right as the pandemic hit ... and having the funds and the ability to do that, really offered an opportunity to do things we don't normally get to do."