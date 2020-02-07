A new revenue source for UW campuses: Putting company names on buildings

"What may have seemed kind of tacky 30 to 40 years ago is normal," said UW-Madison marketing professor Thomas O'Guinn, who is an expert on branding. "Buildings cost a lot of money, so opening it up to businesses makes it a lot easier to find donors. From a development standpoint, it's smart."

Adding company names to academic units, such as a medical school or academic department, has the potential to be more problematic, he said. Perceived or actual conflicts of corporate interests interfering with academic research could arise.

"It all comes down to the perception of how much influence that company will have," O'Guinn said. "You don’t want a company preventing you from doing science in the public interest. It's in everybody’s best interest that the production of knowledge stay walled off from government and corporate interests."

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The System has started to see an "influx" of corporate donations for academic purposes, prompting the board to ask for a policy spelling out the rules, according to Alex Roe, the System’s associate vice president for capital planning and budget.

"This is an important part of where we might get revenue," Roe told the board’s education committee Thursday.