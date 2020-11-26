'A lot of relief': UW-Madison international students see hope, reset in Biden administration

Even though many of Trump’s immigration proposals never took effect or are struck down in court, international students said the ideas sent a strong message to them.

“It makes us question whether we made the right decision in coming here,” said Steven Wang, a UW-Madison doctoral student from China who is studying in the School of Journalism and Mass Communication. “It’s a message to us that your visa is not secure, your being here is alienating and your contribution or your value to the United States is not something we respect.”

Doctoral student Aman Abhishek, who arrived to UW-Madison in 2015, finds the university to be a fairly friendly place to foreigners, but that doesn’t mean he feels like he belongs.

“I wouldn’t say I feel like an outsider, but I feel like a spectator watching from afar,” he said.

Abhishek stood by as an Iranian friend navigated the Muslim ban. He watched over the summer as his department clambered to come up with a workaround to the proposed rule about online classes. He couldn’t bear to watch the news on Election Day to see if the presidential candidate who cast his entire future into doubt would secure another term.