'A done deal': Despite petition, UW System President says in-person instruction will be ending at Richland Center campus

UW-Platteville at Richland students and local leaders on Thursday petitioned University of Wisconsin System President Jay Rothman to reverse his decision to end in-person instruction at the campus.

But Rothman called the move "a done deal."

In November, Rothman directed UW-Platteville Interim Chancellor Tammy Evetovich to ax in-person classes at the Richland Center campus, starting July 1. Rothman's directive follows years of declining enrollment that left the school with just 60 students this fall, a 90% reduction from what it had been in 2014, when enrollment was 567 students.

UW System moving degree programs off Richland Center campus The Richland Center campus has an enrollment of 60 students this fall. Enrollment has plummeted since 2014, when there were 567 students enrolled.

Ahead of the UW Board of Regents meeting on Thursday, a group that included a dozen students and Richland County Board Supervisors Shaun Murphy-Lopez and Linda Gentes presented its “Save Our Campus” petition to Rothman. The petition, signed by more than 1,400 people, included an overview of what they felt were the years-long issues that led to low enrollment and student testimonies about what the campus meant to them.

“We all came here today because the Richland campus really means a lot to us, and it's been vital to our Richland community since the '60s,” sophomore Jackson Kinney said. “I’m third generation – many of us here have parents or other relatives who have gone to the campus, and it's really done amazing things for them.”

Enrollment declines at the System’s two-year campuses prompted the Board of Regents to merge all of its two-year campuses with the System’s four-year universities at the start of the 2018 school year. Richland Center and Baraboo were paired with UW-Platteville.

That consolidation also eliminated 83 administrative jobs between the 13 two-year colleges and was born from the System's need to cut $250 million from its budget in 2015 after then-Gov. Scott Walker and the Legislature slashed state funding for higher education.

The online petition asks for audiences with Rothman; state Sen. Howard Marklein, R-Spring Green; state Rep. Tony Kurtz, R-Wonewoc; and Gov. Tony Evers to discuss the campus's future. The petition outlined possible solutions to keep the campus open, which included shifting Richland Center away from UW-Platteville to UW-Madison and restoring the UW System’s budget allocation from the state to what it was a decade ago.

Rothman told the group that while he appreciated the students’ efforts, he also needed to be a good steward of UW System funds.

“I don't want to prejudge what you put together. But you know, this is a really tough situation,” he said. “It's trying to find a balance for the UW system between ensuring as broad of access as we possibly can.”

As part of his order to end in-person instruction, Rothman also mandated that UW-Platteville develop a plan to “maintain a suitable presence” at the Richland County campus through such things as enrichment programs or courses for adults. It's unclear, though, what that might entail.

Murphy-Lopez and Gentes said university leadership hasn't communicated enough with the county board, and they asked Rothman to be more involved with UW-Platteville’s future plans for the campus. Gentes said UW-Platteville has not reached out to the Richland Center community to determine its next steps.

Richland Center grieves mandated end of its once-vibrant campus After budget cuts and consolidations, the campus' enrollment is down 90% from 2014, and UW-Platteville was ordered to shutter the campus.

“The whole community has really become impatient with the situation,” Murphy-Lopez said. “We really want to collaborate with you to come up with a solution for how to move forward. We don't think this is the right solution, respectfully, but that’s why we put this (petition) together.”

Following the meeting, Gentes expressed her disappointment, saying that it was frustrating to hear the Regents emphasize the importance of increasing accessibility and affordability of college during their strategic plan discussion. Richland Center’s campus was just that for students, she said.