5 finalists named in UW-Madison chancellor search

The University of Wisconsin System will look both inside and outside the state for its next UW-Madison chancellor, choosing from a list of five finalists announced Wednesday that includes the UW-Madison provost, the University of Pittsburgh provost, a law school dean and two professors who previously served as provosts.

The finalists are Ann Cudd, provost at the University of Pittsburgh; Marie Miranda, a University of Notre Dame professor and former provost there; Jennifer Mnookin, dean of the School of Law at the University of California, Los Angeles; Daniel Reed, a University of Utah professor and former provost and John Karl Scholz, the UW-Madison provost.

The finalists emerged from an applicant pool that included 37 candidates. Of those, 16 self-reported as a person of color and seven were women, according to System data provided in response to a Wisconsin State Journal records request.

Finalists are scheduled to visit campus next week and take questions during a public forum.

A 21-member search committee chaired by UW Board of Regents Vice President Karen Walsh sifted through the names and passed along a number of semifinalists. A smaller Regents committee — chaired by board president Ed Manydeeds that includes Walsh, Amy Bogost, Mike Jones, Tracey Klein, and John Miller — selected finalists last week. They will recommend a single pick to the full board, which is expected to vote on the hire sometime next month.

Outgoing chancellor Rebecca Blank departs this summer for Northwestern University. Her last day is May 31.

The System hired AGB Search to assist in the chancellor search and is paying a flat fee of $110,000, records show. The fee does not cover out-of-pocket expenses, such as candidate background checks, travel expenses and advertising, but is far less than what other search firms have charged. The System paid WittKieffer, the firm that oversaw the System's most recent presidential search, closer to $200,000.

