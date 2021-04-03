3 UW-Madison students say online exam software didn't detect their darker skin

UW-Madison has disabled a feature on its digital proctoring software after receiving reports that the technology failed to recognize several students' darker skin tones during online exams, university officials said.

Privacy has been at the heart of most students' complaints about Honorlock, the anti-cheating software UW-Madison started using last summer after classes went entirely online.

But critics of the technology have also raised concerns about how it can discriminate against students of color and others whose appearance or behavior may be flagged by the software as abnormal, which then alerts an instructor to potential cheating.

Honorlock is one of several software companies who saw business boom during the pandemic as scores of schools signed contracts in the move to remote testing. The companies offer controversial tools that can lock down students’ web browsers, record their faces and scan their rooms, measures that schools say ensure a fair testing environment for all.