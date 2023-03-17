UW System President Jay Rothman on Thursday announced three finalists to become the 15th chancellor at UW-Platteville, including Interim Chancellor Tammy K. Evetovich.
A special committee of the Board of Regents chose the finalists from a list of candidates identified by a search and screen committee led by Cris Peterson, a member of the Board of Regents, and Christina Curras, a professor and chair of the Civil and Environmental Engineering department at UW-Platteville.
The other finalists are Philip A. Cavalier, interim chancellor of the University of Tennessee at Martin in Martin, Tennessee, and Artanya M. Wesley, vice chancellor for student affairs at UW–Whitewater.
The three candidates will participate in separate campus public forums, offering opportunities for students, faculty, staff, and community members to interact with them.
Rothman and the special committee then will review campus feedback, interview the finalists and recommend a single candidate to the Board of Regents, which must approve the appointment.
The person selected through this process will be UW-Platteville’s 15th chancellor.
More information is available at the UW-Platteville chancellor search page.
UW-Platteville has about 6,500 students and offers 50 undergraduate majors, 10 graduate programs, 60 minors, 15 pre-professional programs, and 30 certificates.
Fave 5: Reporter Kimberly Wethal shares her favorite stories of 2022
In the weeks before I joined the Wisconsin State Journal in September, I was told this: Remember that a higher education institution is like their own city. It has its own character and struggles, defined by the students who learn there and the faculty who teach them.
I have seen this over and over again, and it was particularly clear when I visited UW-Platteville at Richland a week after the University of Wisconsin System ordered degree-fulfilling classes to cease because of low enrollment. During my visit, I found many of the devastated students to be emotionally invested in their campus community — and committed to saving it.
It's why Richland Center grieving the loss of its once-vibrant campus is my top story of 2022.
UW-Madison has its own slate of issues. There, a growing population is pitted against on- and off-campus housing availability. I wrote about the tactics used to clear returning students out of the dorms to make room for freshmen, and the frenzy that ensued as students put their lives on hold to secure housing for next fall.
At Madison Area Technical College, a key issue is how to alleviate barriers their students face just to get into the classroom. Finding adequate child care is one of them — I wrote about the efforts to expand future access at the Goodman South Campus and its four rural campuses.
Much of my beat is hard news, but some of my favorite stories are features of students who make up the character of campus. I wrote about Kirstan Gimse, the student commencement speaker who's achieving her dream of being a scientist that she saw as unattainable.
I'm looking forward to diving deeper into the beat in 2023 and am so grateful for the support of State Journal subscribers that allows me to be one of the few reporters in the state dedicated solely to covering higher education.
After budget cuts and consolidations, the campus' enrollment is down 90% from 2014, and UW-Platteville was ordered to shutter the campus.
With record enrollment contributing to the housing crunch, UW-Madison lured students out of dorms by offering incentives to live elsewhere.
Management companies are seeing some of their housing in prime areas sell out three to four weeks faster than previous years.
A new Early Learning Center that opened in 2021 at MATC's Truax campus doubled capacity, and a facility at the Goodman South campus could be next.
UW-Madison doctorate student Kirstan Gimse found the courage to go back to school a decade ago from a chemistry professor she would wait on.