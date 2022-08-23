$237.4 million in UW-La Crosse projects gain support of UW Board of Regents

Five construction, renovation and improvement projects totaling $237.4 million for the UW-La Crosse campus have been approved by the University of Wisconsin Board of Regents to be included in the UW System’s 2023-25 budget request.

The projects and their cost were included in the System’s $2.5 billion capital budget request, and the cost for the UW-La Crosse projects were unanimously approved at the board’s meeting on Thursday and Friday.

The five projects are:

Completion of the Prairie Springs Science Center and demolition of Cowley Hall, $186,919,000.

Center for the Arts parking ramp and police and building additions, $34,068,000.

Graff Main Hall and Mitchell Hall maintenance and repairs, $6,962,000.

East chiller plant, $6,904,000.

Wing Technology Center computer science lab renovation, $2,533,000.

“The second phase of the Prairie Springs Science Center is critical for our campus as we work to build the STEM workforce for western Wisconsin and the rest of the state,” UW-La Crosse Chancellor Joe Gow said in a statement.

Area business and UW-La Crosse leaders alike lauded the investment, saying it should help solve workforce shortages.

“Building Prairie Springs II will increase UWL’s capacity for educating top-flight science students,” Tim Kabat, of La Crosse Area Development Corp. and the city’s former mayor, said in a statement. “That means our region can better attract and retain businesses and industry in an increasingly science-based economy that includes all types of manufacturing, health care, and food production and processing.”

The projects will allow UW-La Crosse to continue providing high-quality education for students who can address state workforce shortages, Bob Hetzel, vice chancellor for administration and finance, said in a statement. Initial approval by the Regents is an important step for the projects to be included in the actual state budget, he noted.