University of Alaska president only finalist in UW System presidential search

The University of Alaska System president will likely succeed Ray Cross to lead the University of Wisconsin System, as the one finalist moving forward in a months-long, controversial presidential search process.

Jim Johnsen, who has been president of the University of Alaska System since 2015, will undergo multiple committee and shared governance interviews next week, according to a news release Tuesday. Search committee chair Michael Grebe said in the release that the search included “a number of impressive and qualified candidates at each step of the process.”

“The committee unanimously agreed on a first choice of finalist in Dr. Jim Johnsen as a strong, qualified, collaborative leader who would be an excellent choice as the next president of the UW System,” Grebe, the Regent vice president, said.

A spokeswoman for Johnsen said that the UW president position is perfect for his experience and skills, lending the “incredible opportunity to lead a larger university.” He also has family close to Madison.