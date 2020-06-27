University Apartments residents criticize 5% rent increase

The largest capital budget item for next year is a two-year, $3 million University Houses roof replacement project. Other projects include boiler and furniture replacements, water and sewer line repairs and Eagle Heights repaving.

Capital projects

Matthew Hansen is a law and public affairs graduate student who lives in University Apartments. He said staff there have always been receptive to resident concerns and felt the town hall was “professional and diplomatic.”

Still, he left the event concerned about the necessity of capital projects. Hansen questioned whether University Apartments could hold certain projects or seek outside assistance through borrowing, citing about $1 million in the 2020-2021 budget already allocated to principal and interest from loans.

“There’s no reason they couldn’t also take out credit during this time to bolster the budget,” Hansen said.