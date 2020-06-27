University Apartments residents criticize 5% rent increase

Residents of three university apartment buildings that primarily house graduate students are lobbying against a 5% rent increase for the coming academic year.
More than 20 people attended a town hall Thursday hosted by University Housing to address the hike, which will be effective July 1 and average $50 a month per household across Eagle Heights, Harvey Street Apartments and University Houses. The three buildings house about 2,500 residents across over 1,200 units.
Primarily one- and two-bedroom apartments in Eagle Heights will increase in price from $898 to $943 and $995 to $1,045, respectively.
Rent has increased by at least 5% annually since 2016. Residents said the late notice and lack of communication this year caused extra financial stress. University Apartments households are about half singles and half families, and 61% of residents are international.
Prior to the meeting, 977 people signed an online petition to Chancellor Rebecca Blank calling for “a more equitable rent increase” proportional to regional averages and peer institutions. The petition demands an extended lease due date to June 30 and greater flexibility for residents and families who may have lost funding, been laid off or involuntarily remain in Madison due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“How are residents supposed to relocate in two months during a state and nationwide quarantine without putting the health and safety of their families at risk?” the petition read.
Delays and anxiety
Most any other spring, residents would have learned of rent prices and town hall opportunities earlier. University Apartments director Kelly Ignatoski said the launch of a new resident portal called StarRez and unexpected challenges related to COVID-19 pushed back the lease renewal and rent announcement.
Such a delay, Ignatoski said, “will not happen again in the future.”
University Apartments offered rent relief for almost 300 students and postdocs, which reduced rent by $50 monthly for July, August and September. It also waived late fees for rent charges during the pandemic and is offering “additional case-by-case resources.”
“We’re sorry. We don’t like doing rent increases,” said Jeff Novak, director of University Housing. “Major improvements have to be made to keep (apartments) up to the level that we want to keep them at. ... We don’t sit here and just throw a dart and pick 5%. It really is great scenario planning and evaluation.”
According to its 2020-2021 budget summary, University Apartments anticipates $15.33 million in revenue, over 90% of which comes from rent. It budgeted for $15.69 million in expenses, including staff salaries and benefits, supplies and services, and utilities and maintenance.
Ignatoski said the rent increase helps offset this net outflow, as well as new external costs such as UW-Madison pay plan increases for employees and student hourly workers, which will cost $80,000 and $31,000 respectively. University Apartments employs about 90 people full-time and 20 to 40 student staff.
"We were able to make some budget adjustments this year to stay within the planned 5% increase despite all of the unforeseen circumstances of the pandemic, but the remaining projects and expenses that we detailed out for residents cannot be deferred without creating larger issues or reducing services," University Housing spokesman Brendon Dybdahl wrote in an email.
University Apartments does not anticipate continued 5% increases every year. Novak said the buildings, which are 60 to 70 years old, require “major improvements.”
The largest capital budget item for next year is a two-year, $3 million University Houses roof replacement project. Other projects include boiler and furniture replacements, water and sewer line repairs and Eagle Heights repaving.
Capital projects
Matthew Hansen is a law and public affairs graduate student who lives in University Apartments. He said staff there have always been receptive to resident concerns and felt the town hall was “professional and diplomatic.”
Still, he left the event concerned about the necessity of capital projects. Hansen questioned whether University Apartments could hold certain projects or seek outside assistance through borrowing, citing about $1 million in the 2020-2021 budget already allocated to principal and interest from loans.
“There’s no reason they couldn’t also take out credit during this time to bolster the budget,” Hansen said.
Novak cautioned against comparing University Apartments rent increases to those at peer institutions or residence halls. It is misleading, he said, because a 3% hike on 8,000 undergraduate students is different from 5% on far fewer units. And while Big Ten institutions may boast newer facilities, tearing down and rebuilding apartments would result in “hundreds and hundreds” of dollars more in rent.
Residents also asked about costs of the Route 80 Metro bus that serves Eagle Heights and Eagle’s Wing childcare services. Both are partially funded through rent. Though students already pay for bus services through segregated fees, Novak said this only covers existing campus loops. Bus routes that travel greater distances cost University Apartments an extra $120,000.
About 2% of rent also goes toward Eagle’s Wing, which brings in almost $1 million annually and is cheaper for University Apartment residents. Ignatoski said rent helps fund high-quality services for residents and families.
Moving forward, residents called for greater shared governance in rent- and budget-related priorities.
“What services are needed and should be prioritized should not be merely decided by the facility office,” one participant said in the chat box. “When we say, ‘Some residents want the basketball field fixed,’ how many residents are we talking about? Would the budget be better used for other services that are more needed and would benefit more people?”
Staff invited further feedback at regularly assembly meetings and committed to improved communication about rent prices in the future.
"We’re always happy to engage with our residents, and we try to be very transparent with them about expenses, much more so than most property owners," Dybdahl said. "Students are at the heart of all decisions we make, and we work hard to balance affordability with quality, so we can maintain outstanding facilities for many years to come."
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!