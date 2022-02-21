'Unacceptable': East High principal calls out students who filmed and watched fight

East High School’s interim principal said students who filmed a fight between classes at school on Monday could face out-of-school suspension and she called the number of students who watched and filmed the incident “unacceptable.”

Police were called because of the fight between two students between periods 5 and 6 on Monday, interim Principal Mikki Smith said in an email to families. School officials are deciding what consequences the students should face, Smith said. Her email said first responders were also called as a precaution.

“I want to remind students that intentionally being a spectator to such conflicts is unsafe, unhelpful and can cause the situation to become more volatile and dangerous to our students and staff,” Smith said.

Smith added that any students who record and share video of fighting could face punishment up to out-of-school suspension.

“This behavior is absolutely unacceptable and has no place in our school,” Smith said. “We will be working to identify and follow up with students who engaged in taunting, baiting and inciting the altercation.”

Madison police are investigating the fight, Smith said.

Police have responded to multiple fights inside and outside East High School this school year, including one in which police deployed pepper spray to break it up.

At La Follette High School on Jan. 13, a group of students reportedly beat a classmate so badly that he will need dental reconstructive surgery. Three students have been arrested or ordered into court for the fight.

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.