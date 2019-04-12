Two 15-year-old boys were arrested this week after a girl said she was sexually assaulted inside a bathroom during after school hours at East High School on Wednesday, according to police.
The girl, who is also 15 years old, reported the incident to East's school resource officer on Thursday, according to a Madison Police Department incident report. One suspect was arrested Thursday night on a charge of second degree sexual assault of a child, while another was arrested Friday morning on the same charge.
East High School Principal Mike Hernandez said in a letter to families on Friday morning that no adults were involved and that they fully support the victim.
"While I cannot offer further details I want you to know that we are fully supporting the victim and the victim's family through this process and will be taking the necessary disciplinary actions with the other students involved once the investigation concludes," Hernandez wrote. "There is no place in the Purgolder community for sexual violence. We will not tolerate it."