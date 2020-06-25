Two diversity officers leave UW for new roles at UNC School of Arts, Harvard

Gittens has served as assistant vice provost of DDEEA since 2017. Chancellor Rebecca Blank said her interim position is “a crucial role on our campus at a time when continued progress on equity and inclusion is not only expected but essential,” according to the release.

Gittens will oversee the department during what Blank called “a real moment of opportunity” to improve diversity initiatives and education at a university committee meeting Monday. She said faculty and staff have shown increased eagerness to discuss diversity and inclusion. The university has received suggestions that may become more tangible plans or training modules as fall semester approaches.

Sims began his role as chief diversity officer on an interim basis in 2013, before being named vice provost for diversity and climate two years later. In 2018, he was promoted to deputy vice chancellor and became the first endowed chief diversity officer in the nation, according to the release.