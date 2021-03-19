Top 10 Wisconsin spellers move on in 2021 Badger State Spelling Bee

Ten of Wisconsin’s top spellers are moving on in the Badger State Spelling Bee, including two previous winners of the statewide contest.
Fifty-five spellers from across the state participated Thursday in an online spelling and vocabulary test to determine who will participate in a traditional-format bee conducted online Saturday, when this year’s champion will be decided.
Based on the highest test scores — and listed in alphabetical order by first name — the students headed to Saturday’s competition are:
Advik Talasila
, Kennedy Middle School, Germantown
Immanuel Goveas, North Middle School, Menomonee Falls (2018 Badger State Spelling Bee co-winner
)
Jaiyah Mendoza
, Shawano Community Middle School, Shawano
Maya Jadhav, Eagle School, Fitchburg (2019 and 2020 Badger State Spelling Bee winner
)
Parnika Manikandan
, Kennedy Middle School, Germantown
Sai Suhas Pulivarthi
, Glacier Creek Middle School, Cross Plains
Shreya Ramesh
, Kromrey Middle School, Middleton
Ty Blacker
, Jack Young Middle School, Baraboo
Vivian Duong
, Shawano Community Middle School, Shawano
Zabella Marley Mejos
, Kenosha School of Technology Enhanced Curriculum, Kenosha
The top three spellers in the state competition, sponsored by the Wisconsin State Journal, advance to the 2021 Scripps National Spelling Bee.
Spellers came together Thursday in a pre-bee Zoom ceremony where they were asked to say and spell their favorite words and recite an honesty pledge to not receive any help with the online test, which was provided by Scripps.
