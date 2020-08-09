Tips for success at online school

A: I think I was mentally preparing myself, even as soon as we knew about COVID in March. We have received emails and phone calls every day about our school and our models. Families are wondering about our model and how long we’ve existed. We’re equipped to take on these students. Parents also are wondering how easy it is if they enroll, and then there is a vaccine and they want to enroll their student back in brick and mortar. My response is they’re able to do whatever it is they want. I want families to feel this is great and stick with us.

Q: All health issues aside, what are some things parents should think about when deciding if online/virtual school is best for their children?

A: There needs to be, in my opinion ... a level of being self-driven in this model. As opposed to being in a brick and mortar school, there isn’t somebody always watching your every move. (Online school is for) someone who is willing to get up and get on the computer without someone to watch their every move.