Three finalists for Madison School District superintendent will visit next month

The three finalists to be the next Madison Metropolitan School District superintendent will visit the district next month, including a meeting open to the public.
Their names have not been made public yet. The School Board conducted interviews with semifinalists in closed sessions last week and narrowed the field to three.
The district had hoped to announce the names of the finalists Monday, according to an email from School Board president Gloria Reyes over the weekend. But that announcement was delayed until Thursday, district spokesman Tim LeMonds wrote in an email Monday afternoon.
"Due to MMSD being fortunate enough to have an extremely strong pool of highly qualified candidates, the MMSD board faces a very difficult decision on what candidates to move forward to the next stage in the process," LeMonds wrote. "As a result, the board decided it was in their best interest to add additional time for candidate review, and has set a new decision deadline for this Thursday, after the holiday break."
The district will host the finalists from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Jan. 14, 15 and 16 at a location to be determined. Each of the candidates will talk with members of the public after touring the district earlier in the day.
The School Board is expected to make a decision on the hire later in January or February. The new superintendent will start by July 1, taking over from interim superintendent Jane Belmore, who was appointed to the position after Jennifer Cheatham left the district for a position at Harvard. When Cheatham was hired in 2013, she was one of two finalists from a field of 65 applicants.
A survey of district residents this fall helped consultant BWP and Associates develop a “leadership profile” desired in the next superintendent.
Top qualities reflected in the survey included a visionary team-builder who has experience with diverse populations, someone who understands MMSD’s commitment to high levels of academic achievement for all students and a background as an educator. Respondents also indicated personal qualities like confidence, dedication, sincerity, honesty and organization were important.
