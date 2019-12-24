Three finalists for Madison School District superintendent will visit next month

The three finalists to be the next Madison Metropolitan School District superintendent will visit the district next month, including a meeting open to the public.

Their names have not been made public yet. The School Board conducted interviews with semifinalists in closed sessions last week and narrowed the field to three.

The district had hoped to announce the names of the finalists Monday, according to an email from School Board president Gloria Reyes over the weekend. But that announcement was delayed until Thursday, district spokesman Tim LeMonds wrote in an email Monday afternoon.

"Due to MMSD being fortunate enough to have an extremely strong pool of highly qualified candidates, the MMSD board faces a very difficult decision on what candidates to move forward to the next stage in the process," LeMonds wrote. "As a result, the board decided it was in their best interest to add additional time for candidate review, and has set a new decision deadline for this Thursday, after the holiday break."