Thompson to request 3.5% budget increase for UW System in next biennium

Interim University of Wisconsin System President Tommy Thompson will request a 3.5% operating budget increase for the 2021-23 biennium, alongside ten key initiatives to be presented to Gov. Tony Evers Thursday.
If approved, the budget proposal would amount to a $95.7 million increase in System spending, according to a press release Tuesday.
“Our mission is to meet the needs of Wisconsin. It is my goal with this budget to renew the Wisconsin Idea for the 21st century by making the University of Wisconsin more relevant and relatable,” Thompson said in a release. “We are facing unprecedented challenges, and we are ready to meet them.”
Thompson’s proposals include expanding UW-Madison’s Bucky Tuition Promise across the System through a new program, the Wisconsin Tuition Promise. It would guarantee tuition and fees for Wisconsin residents whose household adjusted incomes are $60,000 or less.
Other initiatives include expanded online educational opportunities, student loan forgiveness and stipends for student teachers and modernizing administrative and financial processes. The System also plans to request an additional $1.2 billion in capital budget authority for renovations.
In June, Evers wrote in a letter to all state agency heads requesting that they do not request additional expenditures in the upcoming biennium.
“I am directing you to not seek any new positions, from any fund source, when you submit your budget requests on September 15, 2020 and to repurpose existing vacancies wherever it is feasible,” Evers wrote. “While I am hopeful that our state and national economic situation will improve in the months ahead … we must take these critical and prudent steps now as we embark upon this process.”
Evers, whose 5% budget reduction in state spending last biennium disproportionately affected the UW System, announced in July that he plans to cut another $250 million from state spending.
It remains unclear how much the System will bear the brunt of these cuts. In a separate move, Thompson announced last week a series of cost-reduction measures within System administration — not individual universities — to save over $10 million through fiscal year 2022. The moves include salary reductions, limited travel, furloughs and virtual meetings.
Thompson, the former longtime Republican governor and Health and Human Services secretary under George W. Bush, pushed back on the notion that the System should dip into campus reserves, which have dropped over the past eight years from over $1 billion to $650 million. Further, the COVID-19 pandemic inflicted about $102.4 million in net losses to the System through the summer semester.
“There really is not that big pot of money that some individuals in the Legislature believe exists,” Thompson said in an interview with WisPolitics. “We just don’t have it.”
At a Regents meeting July 20, Thompson said the governor had not approved requests for a budget request extension. The initial request will most likely be a “preliminary” one, with a supplementary request submitted later, he added.
