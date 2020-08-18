Thompson to request 3.5% budget increase for UW System in next biennium

“I am directing you to not seek any new positions, from any fund source, when you submit your budget requests on September 15, 2020 and to repurpose existing vacancies wherever it is feasible,” Evers wrote. “While I am hopeful that our state and national economic situation will improve in the months ahead … we must take these critical and prudent steps now as we embark upon this process.”

Evers, whose 5% budget reduction in state spending last biennium disproportionately affected the UW System, announced in July that he plans to cut another $250 million from state spending.

It remains unclear how much the System will bear the brunt of these cuts. In a separate move, Thompson announced last week a series of cost-reduction measures within System administration — not individual universities — to save over $10 million through fiscal year 2022. The moves include salary reductions, limited travel, furloughs and virtual meetings.