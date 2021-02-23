Thompson lauds Evers' $190 million hike for UW System

Thompson’s proposal included seven initiatives to improve research and affordability, nearly all of which were approved to some degree by the governor. The first is a $39 million expansion of UW-Madison’s “Bucky’s Tuition Promise” to all 13 System campuses, a grant program that covers tuition and fees for students with a household adjusted gross income of $60,000 or less.

UW-Madison education professor Nicholas Hillman said he was pleasantly surprised to see increases to higher education.

“Finally Wisconsin’s like other states investing and putting money into appropriations. It made me feel like part of the club,” he said.

Programs like Bucky’s Tuition Promise and similar programs nationwide can simplify aid for students with automated application processes and fewer administrative burdens, Hillman said.

Evers also allocated $2 million toward agriculture research positions, $9 million toward freshwater research, $10 million toward student mental and behavioral health services and $5 million toward education for people incarcerated in Wisconsin prisons. The program would involve a collaboration between the UW System and the Department of Corrections, which Thompson has championed to expand education access and reduce recidivism.