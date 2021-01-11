Thompson Center calls UW student's free speech attitudes 'troubling'

Donald Downs, professor emeritus of political science, also said terms like “hate speech” should be better defined. But he agreed with the report’s claim that the findings were troubling and contextualized them against broader changes in higher education, which he and other scholars have said are trending toward increased censorship.

The report concluded with suggestions for UW-Madison and the UW System, including requiring students to take First Amendment courses to graduate, departments and colleges to include relevant topics in their courses or incoming students to receive First Amendment training.

“I have no doubt that the results are not biased, but the way that people react to those results would be partly dependent on their partisanship to some extent,” Downs said. “We do need education on these issues … If it’s taught it should be taught in the right spirit. You teach the person the principles, but you critically discuss them and analyze them.”

Schweber called for greater context in the report about the survey’s findings, such as comparisons to the general populace or other time periods through history. For instance, people may be less supportive of free speech during times of heightened stress or insecurity: “That certainly characterizes the present environment,” he said.

“I support the idea that a course familiarizing students with the Constitution should be a requirement at an American public university, but I do not know why the First Amendment is more important in that context than, say, the Fourteenth,” Schweber said, referring to the amendment that granted citizenship to slaves and spelled out equal protection under the law and due process. “And it seems clear to me that the need for First Amendment education is at least as great among administrators and researchers as among students.”

