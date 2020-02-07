'This work is so crucial': MMSD staff lead conversations about Black Lives Matter At School Week

At Memorial High School, for example, the county’s Black Student Unions gathered Tuesday in the auditorium to hear from a motivational speaker who told his “prison to Ph.D.” story and answered questions about how the students could continue activism.

“This year we’re seeing much more support for and engagement with our Black Student Unions, that’s very helpful,” Motoviloff said.

Illustrations provided from Muir Elementary School show students drawing interracial friendships and writing about how they know black lives matter at their school.

MTI president Andy Waity said the week is a chance to highlight work that needs to be ongoing.

“Our intent is to make them purposeful, meaningful and just go beyond any day, week, whatever it might be so it becomes embedded in the work that’s going on,” Waity said. “There's a lot of work to be done, but a lot of progress being made as well. We need to celebrate along with challenging ourselves.”