The Madsplainers podcast: What should I know about the Madison schools referenda?
The Madsplainers podcast: What should I know about the Madison schools referenda?

As Madison voters cast their ballots for the Nov. 3 election, they're being asked to decide whether to increase local property taxes to provide additional funding for the city's schools.

Madsplainers hosts Abby Becker and Natalie Yahr wanted to better understand how these kinds of questions end up on the ballot, what the district says it would do with these new funds, and who's arguing for and against the measure, so they asked Cap Times K-12 education reporter Scott Girard to break it down. 

Please let us know what you think of this podcast! Email show producer Natalie Yahr at nyahr@madison.com with your thoughts.

Scott Girard is the local k-12 education reporter at the Cap Times. A Madison native, he joined the paper in 2019 after working for six years for Unified Newspaper Group. Follow him on Twitter @sgirard9.

