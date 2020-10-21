 Skip to main content
The Madsplainers podcast: Student athletes and staff tackle racism in UW sports
PODCASTS

The Madsplainers podcast: Student athletes and staff tackle racism in UW sports

Brandon Raygo

For the weekly Madsplainers feature "On the Cover," Cap Times podcast producer Natalie Yahr gets the scoop from the reporters behind our latest cover story. 

Black student athletes, at the University of Wisconsin-Madison and beyond, have long demanded more seats at the table within a college athletics system that uniquely depends on them for success and survival. Now, amidst growing national concern over racism, students and athletic staff are pushing the university to take concrete steps to support Black athletes and reduce disparities.

This week on the podcast, Cap Times higher education reporter Yvonne Kim breaks down her latest cover story, explaining what athletes and their allies are calling for  and what the university is offering in response.

Please let us know what you think of this podcast! Email show producer Natalie Yahr at nyahr@madison.com with your thoughts.

You can subscribe to the Madsplainers on Apple Podcasts or anywhere else podcasts are found. The RSS feed is here.

Check out other Cap Times podcasts. The Corner Table is about food and drink in Madison, and Jessie Opoien hosts the state politics podcast Wedge Issues. You can also follow our live Cap Times Talks

