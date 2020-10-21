The Madsplainers podcast: Student athletes and staff tackle racism in UW sports

For the weekly Madsplainers feature "On the Cover," Cap Times podcast producer Natalie Yahr gets the scoop from the reporters behind our latest cover story.

Black student athletes, at the University of Wisconsin-Madison and beyond, have long demanded more seats at the table within a college athletics system that uniquely depends on them for success and survival. Now, amidst growing national concern over racism, students and athletic staff are pushing the university to take concrete steps to support Black athletes and reduce disparities.

This week on the podcast, Cap Times higher education reporter Yvonne Kim breaks down her latest cover story, explaining what athletes and their allies are calling for — and what the university is offering in response.