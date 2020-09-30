 Skip to main content
The Madsplainers podcast: Right-wing activists, armed with guns, increase protest tensions
The Madsplainers podcast: Right-wing activists, armed with guns, increase protest tensions

For the weekly Madsplainers feature "On the Cover," Cap Times podcast producer Natalie Yahr gets the scoop from the reporters behind our latest cover story. 

Across the nation and in Wisconsin, the militia movement is flourishing, fueled by outrage over stay-at-home orders, mask mandates and public unrest. In increasing numbers, armed militia members and vigilantes have inserted themselves into highly charged confrontations between protesters and police, with sometimes violent consequences. When Kyle Rittenhouse brought an assault rifle to a Kenosha racial justice protest in August and killed two protesters, the U.S. glimpsed the danger. 

This week on the podcast, reporter Steve Elbow breaks down his latest cover story, explaining what we know about this growing movement — and what it could mean for the November election.

Please let us know what you think of this podcast! Email show producer Natalie Yahr at nyahr@madison.com with your thoughts.

Steven Elbow joined The Capital Times in 1999 and has covered law enforcement in addition to city, county and state government. He has also worked for the Portage Daily Register and has written for the Isthmus weekly newspaper in Madison.

