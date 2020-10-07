The Madsplainers podcast: Madison faces competing visions for its next top cop

For the weekly Madsplainers feature "On the Cover," Cap Times podcast producer Natalie Yahr gets the scoop from the reporters behind our latest cover story.

It's been a year since Madison had a permanent police chief, and as recent police killings and the ensuing protests have prompted growing numbers of people to question the role of police in their communities, it's certainly an unusual moment to be filling the vacancy.

Cap Times local government reporter Abigail Becker has spent the last few months listening to what community members, officers and activists say they'd like to see in the city's next top cop. This week on the podcast, she shares what she heard — and how new oversight measures and growing calls for changes to policing might change the job.