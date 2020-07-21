The Madsplainers podcast: Is it safe for kids to go back to school?

Epidemiologist Malia Jones of UW-Madison’s Applied Population Laboratory first spoke with the Madsplainers in March, when the coronavirus pandemic was just starting to shut things down in Wisconsin. Back then, she didn’t really study coronaviruses or pandemics.

Four months later, that’s all changed. In addition to regularly appearing on shows like this one, Jones has written a children’s book about the coronavirus and worked with other women scientists to create Dear Pandemic, a Facebook page that helps regular folks understand the latest in pandemic science.

Not only is the pandemic now at the center of her work, but as the mom of two young kids, Jones has been thinking a lot about whether it’s safe for schools to reopen. On Friday, the Madison Metropolitan School District announced that the school year would begin with only virtual instruction — a decision that eased some worries and prompted others.

Scott Girard, Cap Times K-12 education reporter and a frequent Madsplainers guest, wanted to hear Malia’s take, so he took over as host this week.

Listen here, and don’t forget that mask!