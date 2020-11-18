The Madsplainers podcast: In a COVID ward, he fights germs and lifts spirits

For the weekly Madsplainers feature "On the Cover," Cap Times podcast producer Natalie Yahr gets the scoop from the reporters behind our latest cover story.

Before the coronavirus pandemic, most Americans probably didn't spend a lot of time thinking about how to avoid getting a highly contagious and potentially life-threatening disease. But as an environmental services technician at University Hospital, tasked with cleaning and sanitizing everything from patient rooms to nurses' stations, Dwayne Collins has spent years doing exactly that.

This week on the podcast, Cap Times investigative reporter Katelyn Ferral joins Dwayne as he makes his rounds in one of the hospital's COVID wards, learning about he keeps himself and his family safe, and why the job is about way more than cleaning.