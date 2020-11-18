 Skip to main content
The Madsplainers podcast: In a COVID ward, he fights germs and lifts spirits
For the weekly Madsplainers feature "On the Cover," Cap Times podcast producer Natalie Yahr gets the scoop from the reporters behind our latest cover story. 

Before the coronavirus pandemic, most Americans probably didn't spend a lot of time thinking about how to avoid getting a highly contagious and potentially life-threatening disease. But as an environmental services technician at University Hospital, tasked with cleaning and sanitizing everything from patient rooms to nurses' stations, Dwayne Collins has spent years doing exactly that.

This week on the podcast, Cap Times investigative reporter Katelyn Ferral joins Dwayne as he makes his rounds in one of the hospital's COVID wards, learning about he keeps himself and his family safe, and why the job is about way more than cleaning.

Katelyn Ferral is The Cap Times' public affairs and investigative reporter. She joined the paper in 2015 and previously covered the energy industry for the Pittsburgh Tribune Review. She's also covered state politics and government in North Carolina.

WILL study: Unions, political affiliation more predictive of virtual learning decision than COVID cases
Local Education

WILL study: Unions, political affiliation more predictive of virtual learning decision than COVID cases

The study from the conservative Wisconsin Institute For Law & Liberty (WILL) published Monday found that 14% of districts in the state with a union began the year with virtual-only instruction compared to just 3% of those without union representation. Political affiliation, measured by the 2016 vote share for Donald Trump in a school district’s county, had an even larger correlation.

