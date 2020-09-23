The Madsplainers podcast: How will special education students fare this fall?

For the weekly Madsplainers feature "On the Cover," we bring you the scoop from the reporters behind our latest cover story. This week, Madsplainers co-host
Abigail Becker fills in for podcast producer Natalie Yahr.
Virtual school hasn't been easy for anyone, but for students with disabilities, it's posed some extra challenges. Those students often depend on school for therapy and other specialized services that can't easily move online, and their parents have had to figure out not only how to tutor their children but how to administer physical or occupational therapy.
On this week's show, Cap Times K-12 education reporter Scott Girard explains how families and Madison schools are working to get these students the education they deserve, pandemic or not.
