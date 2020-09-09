The Madsplainers podcast: For Madison's Black youth, trust in police doesn't come easy

For the weekly Madsplainers feature "On the Cover," Cap Times podcast producer Natalie Yahr gets the scoop from the reporters behind our latest cover story.

Across the country, Black communities are pleading with police to treat them with respect, while police are pleading with Black communities to trust them. In Madison, where the police department has earned national recognition for its approach to community policing, Black youth still feel conflicted about the role of police, and recent local and national incidents have only added to the mistrust.

This week on the podcast, Metro reporter Nicholas Garton breaks down his latest cover story, which looks at the years-long efforts to repair those relationships, and why the task is getting harder by the day.