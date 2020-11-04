The Madsplainers podcast: Can Madison's restaurants survive the winter?

For the weekly Madsplainers feature "On the Cover," Cap Times podcast producer Natalie Yahr gets the scoop from the reporters behind our latest cover story.

When the coronavirus pandemic took hold in Wisconsin in spring, many restaurant owners, like many of us, thought maybe things would go back to normal in a couple months. Boy, were we all wrong. As winter sets in and the pandemic continues to rage in Wisconsin, Madison area restaurants that have fought to survive this long are up against a whole new set of challenges, since eating outdoors in January is sure to be an acquired taste.

This week on the podcast, we talk with food editor Lindsay Christians, who's been following Madison area restaurants through their many adaptations, to find out what local eateries are trying next — and what it'll take for them to make it through the winter.