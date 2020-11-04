 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
The Madsplainers podcast: Can Madison's restaurants survive the winter?
top story
PODCASTS

The Madsplainers podcast: Can Madison's restaurants survive the winter?

{{featured_button_text}}
Madsplainers RIVER
Brandon Raygo

For the weekly Madsplainers feature "On the Cover," Cap Times podcast producer Natalie Yahr gets the scoop from the reporters behind our latest cover story. 

When the coronavirus pandemic took hold in Wisconsin in spring, many restaurant owners, like many of us, thought maybe things would go back to normal in a couple months. Boy, were we all wrong. As winter sets in and the pandemic continues to rage in Wisconsin, Madison area restaurants that have fought to survive this long are up against a whole new set of challenges, since eating outdoors in January is sure to be an acquired taste.

This week on the podcast, we talk with food editor Lindsay Christians, who's been following Madison area restaurants through their many adaptations, to find out what local eateries are trying next — and what it'll take for them to make it through the winter. 

Please let us know what you think of this podcast! Email show producer Natalie Yahr at nyahr@madison.com with your thoughts.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

You can subscribe to the Madsplainers on Apple Podcasts or anywhere else podcasts are found. The RSS feed is here.

Check out other Cap Times podcasts. The Corner Table is about food and drink in Madison, and Jessie Opoien hosts the state politics podcast Wedge Issues. You can also follow our live Cap Times Talks

Additional Mental Health Resources

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics