The Madsplainers podcast: Can Madison's restaurants survive the winter?

For the weekly Madsplainers feature "On the Cover," Cap Times podcast producer Natalie Yahr gets the scoop from the reporters behind our latest cover story.
When the coronavirus pandemic took hold in Wisconsin in spring, many restaurant owners, like many of us, thought maybe things would go back to normal in a couple months. Boy, were we all wrong. As winter sets in and the pandemic continues to rage in Wisconsin, Madison area restaurants that have fought to survive this long are up against a whole new set of challenges, since eating outdoors in January is sure to be an acquired taste.
This week on the podcast, we talk with food editor Lindsay Christians, who's been following Madison area restaurants through their many adaptations, to find out what local eateries are trying next — and what it'll take for them to make it through the winter.
Please let us know what you think of this podcast! Email show producer Natalie Yahr at nyahr@madison.com with your thoughts.
Support Local Journalism
You can subscribe to the Madsplainers on Apple Podcasts or anywhere else podcasts are found. The RSS feed is here.
Check out other Cap Times podcasts. The Corner Table is about food and drink in Madison, and Jessie Opoien hosts the state politics podcast Wedge Issues. You can also follow our live Cap Times Talks.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.