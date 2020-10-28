 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
The Madsplainers podcast: As the election looms, here's what to expect
top story
PODCASTS

The Madsplainers podcast: As the election looms, here's what to expect

{{featured_button_text}}
Madsplainers RIVER
Brandon Raygo

For the weekly Madsplainers feature "On the Cover," Cap Times podcast producer Natalie Yahr gets the scoop from the reporters behind our latest cover story. 

In the lead-up to Election Day, all eyes are on Wisconsin, a key battleground state, and Cap Times reporters have been digging into the various factors that might affect the outcome to help Dane County residents know what to expect.

This week on the podcast, city and county government reporter Abby Becker explains how Madison signed up a record number of poll workers, investigative reporter Katelyn Ferral breaks down the candidates' ad strategies and politics reporter Briana Reilly discusses what she'll be watching for on election night. 

Please let us know what you think of this podcast! Email show producer Natalie Yahr at nyahr@madison.com with your thoughts.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

You can subscribe to the Madsplainers on Apple Podcasts or anywhere else podcasts are found. The RSS feed is here.

Check out other Cap Times podcasts. The Corner Table is about food and drink in Madison, and Jessie Opoien hosts the state politics podcast Wedge Issues. You can also follow our live Cap Times Talks

Additional Mental Health Resources

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Briana Reilly covers state government and politics for the Cap Times. She joined the staff in 2019, after working at WisPolitics.com. Follow her on Twitter at @briana_reilly.

Katelyn Ferral is The Cap Times' public affairs and investigative reporter. She joined the paper in 2015 and previously covered the energy industry for the Pittsburgh Tribune Review. She's also covered state politics and government in North Carolina.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics