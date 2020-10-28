The Madsplainers podcast: As the election looms, here's what to expect

For the weekly Madsplainers feature "On the Cover," Cap Times podcast producer Natalie Yahr gets the scoop from the reporters behind our latest cover story.
In the lead-up to Election Day, all eyes are on Wisconsin, a key battleground state, and Cap Times reporters have been digging into the various factors that might affect the outcome to help Dane County residents know what to expect.
This week on the podcast, city and county government reporter Abby Becker explains how Madison signed up a record number of poll workers, investigative reporter Katelyn Ferral breaks down the candidates' ad strategies and politics reporter Briana Reilly discusses what she'll be watching for on election night.
Please let us know what you think of this podcast! Email show producer Natalie Yahr at nyahr@madison.com with your thoughts.
Support Local Journalism
You can subscribe to the Madsplainers on Apple Podcasts or anywhere else podcasts are found. The RSS feed is here.
Check out other Cap Times podcasts. The Corner Table is about food and drink in Madison, and Jessie Opoien hosts the state politics podcast Wedge Issues. You can also follow our live Cap Times Talks.
Additional Mental Health Resources
SilverCloud app (all UW system) uhs.wisc.edu/mental-health/silvercloud
Dane County 24-hour Crisis Line, 608-280-2600
Healthy Minds Program tryhealthyminds.org
Tags
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.
Natalie Yahr
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Abigail Becker | The Capital Times
Abigail Becker joined The Capital Times in 2016, where she primarily covers city and county government. She previously worked for the Wisconsin Center for Investigative Journalism and the Wisconsin State Journal.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Briana Reilly
Briana Reilly covers state government and politics for the Cap Times. She joined the staff in 2019, after working at WisPolitics.com. Follow her on Twitter at @briana_reilly.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Katelyn Ferral | The Capital Times
Katelyn Ferral is The Cap Times' public affairs and investigative reporter. She joined the paper in 2015 and previously covered the energy industry for the Pittsburgh Tribune Review. She's also covered state politics and government in North Carolina.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.