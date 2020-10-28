The Madsplainers podcast: As the election looms, here's what to expect

For the weekly Madsplainers feature "On the Cover," Cap Times podcast producer Natalie Yahr gets the scoop from the reporters behind our latest cover story.

In the lead-up to Election Day, all eyes are on Wisconsin, a key battleground state, and Cap Times reporters have been digging into the various factors that might affect the outcome to help Dane County residents know what to expect.

This week on the podcast, city and county government reporter Abby Becker explains how Madison signed up a record number of poll workers, investigative reporter Katelyn Ferral breaks down the candidates' ad strategies and politics reporter Briana Reilly discusses what she'll be watching for on election night.