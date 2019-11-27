There’s a new cook in the Corner Table kitchen: Meet Chris Lay, a Madison writer, archivist, lover of food, and as of today, podcast co-host.
For today’s episode of The Corner Table, the show all about food and drink in Madison, Lindsay welcomed Chris to the studio with a conversation about food of the South — and more specifically, the food from Chris’ childhood home of North Carolina.
The two talked about variations in regional barbecue, the Southern and soul food scene in Madison (or lack thereof), why unconscionably spicy “stunt food” is a literal pain, and the existence of a food called livermush. Plus, they sampled some biscuits and pimento cheese that Chris brought in.
Check out the conversation here:
Details about Julep, the erstwhile Southern restaurant in Robinia Courtyard.
Lisa Pasque’s review of Angry Rooster, a restaurant within a restaurant, and Anointed One, a traditional soul food spot.
Other restaurants mentioned on the show: Mint Mark, Crema Cafe, Marie’s Soul Food, Beef Butter BBQ and the now-closed Pickle Jar
Here's the biscuit recipe: twitter.com/amandamull/status/1065290132511735808
And here's the pimento cheese: gardenandgun.com/recipe/how-sean-brock-makes-pimento-cheese
In September, The Corner Table was live at the Cap Times Idea Fest with Minnesota chef Yia Vang. Check it out! We also did a live podcast with chef Nyanyika Banda of Martha's Daughter in Duluth, available here.
Subscribe to the Corner Table, a podcast about food and drink in Madison, on Soundcloud, Stitcher or Apple Podcasts and rate us if you like it!
The Cap Times Idea Fest podcasts are being released all through this fall. Other Cap Times podcasts include opinion editor Jessie Opoien's state politics podcast Wedge Issues. Listen to back episodes of our local government podcast Madsplainers and Cap Times Talks, as well as Katelyn Ferral's 2017 series, The Cost of Opportunity, about student loan debt.