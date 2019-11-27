Chris Lay

This week, we welcome Capital Newspapers archivist and food lover Chris Lay to The Corner Table podcast. 

 COURTESY OF CHRIS LAY

There’s a new cook in the Corner Table kitchen: Meet Chris Lay, a Madison writer, archivist, lover of food, and as of today, podcast co-host.

For today’s episode of The Corner Table, the show all about food and drink in Madison, Lindsay welcomed Chris to the studio with a conversation about food of the South — and more specifically, the food from Chris’ childhood home of North Carolina.

The two talked about variations in regional barbecue, the Southern and soul food scene in Madison (or lack thereof), why unconscionably spicy “stunt food” is a literal pain, and the existence of a food called livermush. Plus, they sampled some biscuits and pimento cheese that Chris brought in.

Check out the conversation here:

In September, The Corner Table was live at the Cap Times Idea Fest with Minnesota chef Yia Vang. Check it out! We also did a live podcast with chef Nyanyika Banda of Martha's Daughter in Duluth, available here

Subscribe to the Corner Table, a podcast about food and drink in Madison, on Soundcloud, Stitcher or Apple Podcasts and rate us if you like it! 

The Cap Times Idea Fest podcasts are being released all through this fall. Other Cap Times podcasts include opinion editor Jessie Opoien's state politics podcast Wedge Issues. Listen to back episodes of our local government podcast Madsplainers and Cap Times Talks, as well as Katelyn Ferral's 2017 series, The Cost of Opportunity, about student loan debt. 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Listen up!

Sign up for our Podcasts email!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Comments disabled.