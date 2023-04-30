When Danielle Hairston-Green first moved to the Madison area, many people told her they hoped she didn’t have any children, warning her to avoid the Madison School District.

So, when the Urban League of Greater Madison held an event on the State of Black Students in the Madison School District on Saturday, Hairston-Green — now a grandmother— joined many others in calling for accountability among educators and government officials at local, state and federal levels.

“Change is hard for anyone,” Hairston-Green said. “We will (create) change if we trust the change-makers.”

Black educators, parents and community leaders gathered in Madison College’s Goodman Community Center to strategize over issues that include literacy and graduation rates, teacher recruitment and retention, and communication between faculty and families.

“We just want what’s best for our children,” the Rev. David Hart said.

But the reality of racial disparities, he said, are “terrifying statistics” for Black children.

Regarding Black students, a 2019 report by the Center on Wisconsin Strategy identified Wisconsin as the fourth-worst state in the country for childhood poverty and infant mortality, the second-worst for out-of-school suspensions and incarcerations, and the worst overall for eighth-grade math scores and the number earning bachelor’s degrees.

Attendees discussed problems with curriculum, staffing, lack of education on Black history beyond slavery, and lack of educators equipped to teach such topics.

At One City Schools, proclaimed “the Blackest school in the city” by founder and CEO Kaleem Caire, the student population is 80% Black. In opening the charter school, Caire’s mission was to address achievement gaps between white and Black students that have been compounded by generational trauma.

“You look in the eyes of a Black child that’s struggling, nine times out of 10 you’re looking all the way back to slavery,” Caire said at the event.

Among the potential solutions discussed were bringing in more Black teachers and counselors, giving Black students role models who look like them.

Other ideas included introducing a more robust approach to after-school programming, better parent-teacher communication, and more resources for parents and guardians so they can set their children up for success.

The event concluded with a panel, where retiring Madison School District Superintendent Carlton Jenkins, the district’s first Black superintendent, joined other Black education leaders in answering questions and proposing ways forward.

“To fix the problem, we have to know what the problem is,” said Jenkins, adding that there are three “p’s” needed for success in situations like these: policy, practice and people.

Saturday’s event was designed to bring people together and start the discussion. Future meetings will be held to discuss and strategize.