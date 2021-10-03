 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Teachers, students: Send your letters to Helping Hands
0 Comments
alert top story
HELPING HANDS | STUDENTS, TEACHERS INVITED

Teachers, students: Send your letters to Helping Hands

  • 0
Helping Hands in 2020

In 2020, Sarai Adams, then 11, wrote to Helping Hands to ask for $200 for her brother, Arree Macon, who works two jobs to take care of her, so they can pay for LED lights to lower their utility bill.

It has been a challenging year. Almost all of us know someone who can use a helping hand.

As it does each year, the Wisconsin State Journal is inviting children and teens to write or email a brief letter about someone in their community who could use a helping hand during the winter holidays. Readers ages 18 and younger are asked to explain what they would do if they had $200 to help someone else.

Helping Hands coordinators will choose some of these letters and help carry out the writers’ plans to aid a classmate, friend, neighbor or community member. Letters are carefully screened to make sure these gifts are being sent to people who are among those who need them the most. The selected entries, edited for length and to avoid identifying recipients, will be published in the State Journal in December.

Here is how to submit a letter to Helping Hands:

  • Email it to helpinghands@madison.com, or mail it to: Helping Hands, Attn: Gayle Worland, Wisconsin State Journal, P.O. Box 8058, Madison, WI 53708. Families, classes or other groups may submit entries individually or in a single envelope.
  • Include the writer’s first and last names, age, grade, school and community/city name, plus a parent/guardian’s name, email address and phone number in case we have questions. Teachers and group leaders, please also include your name, email address and phone number so we can contact you. Whenever possible, please include the name and city of the person or family described. This information will not be published.
  • The deadline for entries is Nov. 15. All emails and postal mail must be received by that date.
  • Please email your questions to helpinghands@madison.com. We’re happy to help.

The Helping Hands program is supported by the State Journal’s Empty Stocking Club and the generosity of our readers. To support Helping Hands, please donate online at emptystockingclub.com or mail a check to Empty Stocking Club, Wisconsin State Journal, P.O. Box 8056, Madison, WI 53708, and write “Helping Hands” in the subject line.

0 Comments

Tags

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics