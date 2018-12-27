Though January doesn’t mark the end of the school year for local students, there’s plenty to reflect on what happened in 2018 across the Madison School District. These are the most-read local education stories from the Cap Times for the year.
1. Madison East High School teacher leaves job amid allegations he harassed students (By Amber C. Walker | Feb 14, 2018)
A physical education teacher at Madison East High School has left work after being accused of inappropriate behavior by students and will not return to the school, according to an email sent to parents Tuesday.
East principal Michael Hernandez' email to parents said an investigation was initiated into allegations against Gary Calhoun, a veteran East teacher. Calhoun obtained his permanent state teaching license in 1984 and was hired by the Madison Metropolitan School District in 1988. Calhoun graduated from East in 1975 and has served as the school's baseball coach.
In the email, Hernandez said an investigation was sparked by allegations made against Calhoun “online and in social media over the past two weeks.”
2. Two Madison schools held an active shooter drill and students and staff didn’t know it was a drill (By Negassi Tesfamichael | Oct 26, 2018)
Principals at O’Keeffe Middle and Marquette Elementary schools are facing criticism after a Code Red drill — a procedure designed to help students and staff prepare for threats such as a school shooting — was not conducted in accordance with Madison School District guidelines.
At both O’Keeffe and Marquette, teachers and students did not know a drill was taking place when it happened on Oct. 17, according to Liz Merfeld, the district’s communications coordinator.
Unannounced drills are counter to guidelines that say participants should be notified of a drill before it begins. As a result, some students and teachers thought it was an active threat situation.
3. Madison School District investigating Hamilton Middle School teacher for calling a student the n-word (By Negassi Tesfamichael | Nov 7, 2018)
Hamilton Middle School sent a letter to parents Tuesday night addressing an incident last week where a teacher allegedly used a racial slur against a seventh-grade student.
The Madison School District said in a statement that the teacher was asked not to report to school while officials investigate.
The student’s mother told the Cap Times the teacher intervened in a conversation between two students, and responded to the black student, “How would you like it if I called you a n-----?”
4. Department of Public Instruction proposes changes to teacher licensing requirements (By Amber C. Walker | Jan 30, 2018)
The Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction wants to simplify the teacher hiring process, but some teachers worry proposed new rules will dilute subject-matter expertise.
Proposed changes to Public Instruction Rule 34, which governs teacher licensing requirements, include consolidating licensing options from specialized subject areas (like chemistry and geometry) in favor of broad ones (like science and math) and simplifying the process for teachers to obtain a license in another subject area through a combination of subject area testing and teaching experience.
Before, teachers only had the option to convert their license to another subject area, versus earning an additional license.
5. Madison teachers flood board meeting demanding higher base wages for next school year (By Amber C. Walker | May 1, 2018)
Members of Madison Teachers, Inc. packed Monday’s Madison School Board meeting calling for a 2.13 percent base wage increase to keep pace with the rising cost of living in the city.
Several MTI members spoke in support of the wage, with dozens of others waving their hands in the audience, dressed in red for solidarity. The Madison Metropolitan School District’s draft preliminary budget included a basic compensation allowance for the 2018-2019 school year of 2.5 percent; that number includes a “step,” or seniority, increase of 1.9 percent; a base wage increase of 0.5 percent; and a “lane,” or continuing education, increase of 0.1 percent.
6. MPD chief blasts Madison School Board’s police contract, says he won’t agree to amendments (By Negassi Tesfamichael | Dec. 18, 2018)
Though the Madison School Board approved an amended contract Monday that would keep police officers in the city's four main high schools, Police Chief Mike Koval said Tuesday that he'll never agreed to the new language.
"We had never agreed (nor will I ever agree) to language regarding the ability to remove an officer for 'cause,'" Koval said in a blog post. "The School District floated this language out last week and it was made unequivocally clear that I would not agree to this language."
7. Some Leopold parents disappointed in Madison School District’s handling of principal transition (By Amber C. Walker | May 11, 2018)
Some parents and community partners at Aldo Leopold Elementary are upset with how the Madison Metropolitan School District chose a new principal for Leopold, one of two of MMSD’s Community Schools.
The Community School model emphasizes parent, student and community involvement in identifying school issues and working together to address them. Some criticized the speed and lack of collaboration in the principal hiring process as counter to that idea.
On April 9, Leopold’s current principal Karine Sloan, who was not available for comment for this story, sent an email to parents announcing she was stepping down at the end of the school year to spend more time with her family.
8. For School Board candidate Anna Moffit, the personal is the political (By Amber C. Walker | March 20, 2018)
From a young age, Anna Moffit knew she wanted to be an educator.
“I've always loved learning and I really enjoy working with kids," she said. "I learned a lot from my students."
“I also really like working with people," she added. "It’s gratifying for me. I’m naturally a helper and giver.”
As vice president of the Madison School Board, Moffit wants to continue serving to provide opportunities for all kids to access a quality education, no matter their backgrounds, she said.
She is running for her second term for Madison School Board Seat 1 against challenger Gloria Reyes. The election is April 3.
9. Madison School Board candidates Anna Moffitt and Gloria Reyes meet for their first forum (By Amber C. Walker | Feb. 28, 2018)
Madison School Board Seat 1 candidates Anna Moffit and Gloria Reyes kicked off campaign season with a forum on arts education, the first of four discussions scheduled so far.
The forum, held at the Arts and Literature Lab in Madison’s Atwood neighborhood was moderated by Oscar Mireles, Madison’s poet laureate and director of Omega School.
Moffit seeks a second term on the board against challenger Reyes.
Madison School Board Seat 2, held by Mary Burke, is also on the ballot for the April 3 election. Burke is running unopposed. Mireles said Burke’s campaign did not respond to organizers’ request to participate in Tuesday’s forum.
10. Madison West ultimate teams at odds with school over missing trophies, gym time (By Jason Joyce | March 3, 2018)
The Madison West High School ultimate teams are good. They consistently compete for state titles and have been for a long time.
“We win state championships every year,” said senior Andrew Ericson, a captain of the boys team. “We’re consistently great.”
Coach Peter Graffy said the West boys have won the last eight state titles. The girls team is even better.
“We not only win state, we go to nationals,” said West girls ultimate coach Alex Mundy. “Nationals started last year and we were invited and we were invited back this year. In that respect, while the boys have an incredibly talented team, the girls, in terms of their rankings, supersede the boys.”
But you wouldn’t know that from checking out the school’s trophy case.