'Symbol of ongoing harm': UW committee votes in favor of removing Chamberlin Rock

Pending approval from Chancellor Rebecca Blank, the University of Wisconsin-Madison may remove Chamberlin Rock from its current location, a response to demands from students who have highlighted the rock’s racist history.
The rock, which may be over 2 billion years old, is located within an archeological site on Observatory Hill near two Native effigy mounds. It was named in 1926 after geologist and UW President Thomas Chamberlin, honored with a plaque on the rock, but for years carried a racist nickname including the N-word.
The Campus Planning Committee voted unanimously Thursday to recommend the removal of Chamberlin Rock to the chancellor. Student representatives from the Wisconsin Black Student Union and Wunk Sheek, the Native student organization, voiced their support for its removal to committee members.
“It’s a constant reminder of the injustices we face, not only on this campus, but in society as a whole,” said WBSU president Nalah McWhorter at the meeting. “This is just another example and another symbol that we don’t belong here.”
In July, student activists met with Blank and other administrators with a list of demands, which also included further meetings with student groups and removal of the Abraham Lincoln statue on Bascom Hill.
WBSU has yet to release a stance on its preferred next steps for the rock, but options include relocating the rock off campus, burying the boulder at its original location east of its current site or breaking up and disposing of the rock. Costs will range from about $30,000 to $75,000.
If the rock is removed, UW-Madison must submit a request to disturb a human burial site to the Wisconsin Historical Society, which will then notify all Native tribes in Wisconsin and other interested parties. Gary Brown, director of Campus Planning and Landscape Architecture, said at the meeting that the university works in and around architectural sites “on a fairly regular basis” and has historically faced no issues receiving similar approvals from the historical society.
Bill Quackenbush, the Ho-Chunk tribal historic preservation officer, said he and the tribe would “be more than happy” to support the removal as long as the university follows proper protocol. He added that the site is significant not for the rock, but for the Native burial mounds there.
The rock may be the largest glacial erratic — a deposit transported by a glacier in a new location, then left behind after the glacier melts — in southern Wisconsin. Professors use the rock in several courses for thousands of students, said geoscience professor Brad Singer.
Singer said at the meeting that the rock has “immense” educational value that should be preserved. Still, he said his department is open to further discussion and supports maintaining the rock by moving it to a new location.
“Breaking the rock up into little pieces really destroys its value, because it’s the structures in the rock at the scale of a few feet that make the rock itself unique,” Singer said. “It also is iconic for understanding the glaciation of Wisconsin, which Chamberlain made famous throughout the world.”
David Mickelson, an emeritus professor, added that the rock is significant for its size and history, but not its location: “As far as I’m concerned, it doesn’t have to have a plaque on it, and it doesn’t have to be there,” he said.
Other faculty and staff applauded student activists for the recommendation and said removing the rock is one step in creating an inclusive environment. Though some committee members proposed waiting on clearer next steps or more input, the motion ultimately passed with 14 votes.
Kacie Butcher, the Public History Project director, connected the rock to further historical context, including KKK presence throughout Madison in the 1920s and on-campus minstrel shows.
“That racism hasn’t left campus. It’s just changed, and this rock … is a symbol of this ongoing harm,” Butcher said. “We have a real opportunity here to prioritize students of color and their experiences — something we haven’t really done historically — and this is an opportunity for us not to trivialize these demands, but instead truly engage in these really complex conversations.”
