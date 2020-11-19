'Symbol of ongoing harm': UW committee votes in favor of removing Chamberlin Rock

If the rock is removed, UW-Madison must submit a request to disturb a human burial site to the Wisconsin Historical Society, which will then notify all Native tribes in Wisconsin and other interested parties. Gary Brown, director of Campus Planning and Landscape Architecture, said at the meeting that the university works in and around architectural sites “on a fairly regular basis” and has historically faced no issues receiving similar approvals from the historical society.

Bill Quackenbush, the Ho-Chunk tribal historic preservation officer, said he and the tribe would “be more than happy” to support the removal as long as the university follows proper protocol. He added that the site is significant not for the rock, but for the Native burial mounds there.

The rock may be the largest glacial erratic — a deposit transported by a glacier in a new location, then left behind after the glacier melts — in southern Wisconsin. Professors use the rock in several courses for thousands of students, said geoscience professor Brad Singer.

Singer said at the meeting that the rock has “immense” educational value that should be preserved. Still, he said his department is open to further discussion and supports maintaining the rock by moving it to a new location.