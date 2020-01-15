Superintendent search: Thomas stresses success for ‘all students’ in Madison School District is key

After two years, he returned to Cincinnati as a principal in the city’s public school system while also working as a part-time adjunct instructor and facilitator in the University of Cincinnati’s educational administration program. He also worked in Cincinnati Public Schools as a turnaround principal coach and the district’s chief innovation officer.

In 2012, Thomas moved to his position with the University of Virginia, which he held until 2017, when he moved to his current position in Georgia. Last summer, a former employee alleged inappropriate behavior and discrimination in the department, but Thomas sent along the results of an internal investigation that found those allegations without merit.

Thomas said his time in the position has shown him the best way to transform schools is to make changes at a district level. When he started in Georgia, he said, “that was not their lens.”